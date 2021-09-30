Man set fire to cell towers and has to pay 41,000 euros

A 32-year-old man from Veldhoven has been sentenced to 38 days in prison plus 232 days of suspended prison. The sentence is for setting fire to two cell towers for fear of 5G radiation.

The man also received a community service order of 120 hours and a 41,000 euros fine for the damage. The man set fire to two radio posts in Veldhoven in April 2020. He did this by pouring gasoline over cables and equipment and lighting it. As a result, both cell towers caught fire.

The arson attacks for fear of 5G radiation happened in several places in the region. For example, a transmission pole in Nuenen was also set on fire. The incident even led to fear among government agencies that the emergency services would therefore become less accessible. Because of the fire, the masts could no longer function.

The suspect admitted that he has gone too far on the subject. The arson was to make a ‘statement’ to the government, according to him. He is now convinced that this subject needs to be tackled at a political level.

Besides, the man sought help from the GGZ for his autism spectrum disorder, he looked for and found work, and started using fewer drugs, the court reported.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei