Free dental treatment for the underprivileged in Waalre

Customers of the Food Bank in Waalre will receive a free dental treatment on Friday.

The targeted residents will receive a treatment in a mobile practice on Friday. The practice is located near the church on Koningin Julianalaan. Apart from a check-up, the visitors will also receive guidance on how to brush the teeth.

The initiative comes from Doctors of the World, a human rights organisation that provides medical assistance to vulnerable people. Besides, the organisation wants to agree with dentists in Waalre to offer the most necessary dental care free of charge to underprivileged residents from now on.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei