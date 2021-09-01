Electric aircraft lands at Eindhoven Airport for the first time

It is not a big event, but the fact that the electric aeroplane is visiting Eindhoven today is an important step, according to director Roel Hellemons.

Hellemons: “It is the beginning of a large-scale trial to explore what is possible in order to increase electric flying”. The two-seater aircraft can only remain in the air for half an hour. After that, it has to be recharged.

This means that a lot of development work still needs to be done before passengers can actually travel on an aircraft powered by electricity. Hellemons says: “The intention is that the first commercial flights will take off in 2026. About nine people will be able to take part in these flights”. The ambition is to use the connection within the Netherlands as a trial in order to eventually be able to offer European flights electrically.

The Royal NLR and several airports are working together to further develop the technology. They are still looking for an airline that would like to join the project.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob