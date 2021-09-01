Eindhoven marina also welcomes campers

Campers are already welcome and maybe soon also campers with just a tent. In the Beatrix Marina, people are working hard to create Eindhoven’s very first city campsite.

If you drive through the dark tunnel at Welschapsedijk and turn left at the end, you will find a hidden gem: the Beatrix harbour with its panoramic terrace. You can sit there very quietly, because not many people in Eindhoven seem to know this place. But if it is up to the manager, this will change. It may well be a bit busier at the port, and therefore he has opened a number of camper spots at the port this summer. A handful of people have already made use of it.

“We have installed electricity for the camper vans and the rest of the facilities were actually already there, for the people who have a berth here with their boat”, Harry Pelle, board member of the Beatrix Yacht Club, says. Visitors find the campsite a logical plan and the municipality is also positive about the plan to do more with the area. Together with Saxion Hogeschool voor Recreatie and Eindhoven urban planners, they are now looking at whether more is possible near the harbour.

It is not known when the city camp site will be ready. After the holidays, the plans will be worked out in more detail.

