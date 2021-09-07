D66: More space for terraces in Eindhoven

There should be more room for terraces in Eindhoven. That is the opinion of D66. The opposition party has asked the city council to make this possible in the city.

According to the faction, more terraces have been added in the past year, including in the area around Stratumseind, Begijnenhof, and Catharinaplein. D66 believes that the city needs these kinds of places, with extra terraces, to make the city more atmospheric.

Therefore, the party asks the mayor and the councillors to sit down with hotel and catering entrepreneurs to relax the rules for terrace expansion. Previously, the city council announced that expansion is not always easy, because emergency services must keep enough space if necessary.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu