Due to an accident involving several vehicles on the A2, at the Hogt junction, the highway was closed in the direction of Den Bosch on Thursday afternoon.

Two seriously injured persons have been taken to hospital. The accident involved 4 trucks, a camper and a passenger car.

Traffic from the south is best detoured via the A73. There is also currently a large traffic jam on the A67.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei