Programme for drop-outs from summer school

Tech Playgrounds has put together a one-off special programme for children who are not able to attend the summer school in Eindhoven.

It was announced that, due to the enormous number of registrations, the summer school could not offer spaces to some 100 to 150 pupils. Tech Playgrounds, where children can experiment with technology under supervision, therefore decided to organise activities for part of this group.

“It’s mainly about the children aged 9 to 12”, Fleur Besters says, on behalf of Tech Playground. “What we do is not suitable for children younger than nine. But, for the older target group we hope to organise a fun programme and who knows, there might be a few tech talents amongst them”.

When it was announced that the Summer School was full, Besters immediately set to work with the council and other institutions to organise another programme. “We already have the structure in place to easily set something up like that. When we heard that some children were missing out, the idea of doing something for them came immediately. After a few phone calls, everything was arranged”, Besters says.

Enthusiastic

Tech Playgrounds does not offer a complete alternative for the Summer School. Still, Besters thinks that participation in Tech Playgrounds can be valuable for the children. “We do everything in Dutch, so in terms of language they still get the necessary practice. Of course, we hope that the participants are enthusiastic about what they can do and learn. Then, after the programme on Thursday, they can join the regular programme the following week”, Besters says.

