The kimono exhibition creates a piece of Japan in Geldrop

A small piece of Japan in Geldrop. There are more than sixty kimonos on display at the Weverijmuseum (Weaving Museum) in their new kimono exhibition.

The exhibition is a special event for the area. The last time a kimono display of this size took place in the Netherlands was in 2015. The specimens are from private collectors Adri van Hoegee and G. van der Linden, from the former Zijde museum in Meliskerke.

The kimono is the cultural icon of Japan and has a long history. The word kimono means ‘the thing to wear’ and is a T-shaped garment for men, women and children. The garments have symbols on them with deeper meanings, for example the kimonos for children have cranes and turtles for a long and happy life. The women’s garments are more colourful than those of the men.

You can visit the exhibition in the Weverijmuseum from 23 July to 2 September 2021.

