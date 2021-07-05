Man falls off balcony, is seriously injured

A man fell from the balcony of a building. Unfortunately, he suffered numerous injuries.

The accident happened at around 10:00 on Monday morning. Given the seriousness, a fire engine, ambulance, and trauma helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The cause of the accident is unknown, and police continue investigations.

The building previously housed the office of the Veiligheidsregio Brabant-Zuidoost (safety organisation). The site will be demolished soon, and new construction is planned for the end of the year.

Source: Studio040 & OmroepBrabant Translator: Seetha