Focus on getting youngsters healthy

Over the next three years, the municipality of Eindhoven wants to work on a healthier living environment for young people.

The project aims to encourage a fit lifestyle among children and young adults. The focus will be on nutritious food, exercise, and sufficient relaxation.

Obesity and overweight tendencies among the children in the city are ever-increasing. This is a worrying trend, remarks a council member. The planned approach will be a collaboration of the JOGG foundation and GGD Brabant-Zuidoost.

Has worked elsewhere

In addition, sports associations, schools, and the business community from the city will also participate in the programme. The integrated and joint approach has made a positive impact in other cities.

The Eindhoven Handball Association has already made the first move. The sports grounds are now smoke-free. And the association is modifying the cafeteria’s meal options. The goal is to make its younger members eat fruit and drink water after exercising, rather than sitting down for a croquette sandwich with a coke.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha