Dela takes over Yarden permanently

Dela takes over their industry partner Yarden definitively. The Eindhoven funeral company announced this after having the approval of the takeover by regulators.

This will give Dela one million more policyholders. The number of crematoria of the Eindhoven company is also growing. Yarden has crematoria in Heerlen, Groningen and Utrecht, among others. However, the regulators set the condition that Dela has to sell seven crematoria and two funeral homes. This is to prevent the company from becoming too large.

The deal was a bit messy. Previously, the takeover of the ailing Yarden seemed to be stalled after the intervention of the judge. Finally, after more than half a year, the green light was on.

Next week, everything will be ready. From then on, policyholders of Dela and Yarden can use each other’s locations.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.