Dela permanently takes over Yarden

The funeral company Dela from Eindhoven has announced that having gained approval from the industry regulators it has taken over its industry peer, Yarden.

Dela gains one million new policyholders from this takeover. The number of crematoriums belonging to the Eindhoven-based company has grown. Yarden has crematoriums in Heerlen, Groningen and Utrecht. However, industry regulators have set the condition that Dela must lose seven crematoriums and two funeral centres. This is to prevent the concern from becoming too big.

The deal was not without difficulties. The acquisition of the ailing Yarden had appeared to fail after intervention by the courts. Eventually, after more than six months, the green light was given.

Next week all the details of the takeover will be finalised. From then on, policyholders of Dela and Yarden can use each other’s locations.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Eindhoven News translator: Bob

