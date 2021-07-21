Celsiusplein fire in restaurant extraction system

The fire brigade was called out on Tuesday afternoon to a fire on Celsiusplein. The fire is thought to have started in an extraction system.

The fire was discovered while lighting a barbecue. The fire dropped down from the extraction system. It is possible that the cause of the fire was in the restaurant below.

The fire brigade turned out with two fire engines and a hydraulic platform. An ambulance also arrived at the scene to treat someone who had inhaled smoke.

There were no other injuries as a result of the fire. There is however, a lot of material damage.

