Woenselse Markt checked by authorities

Buildings, passers-by and cars were all part of the inspection carried out in Eindhoven’s Woenselse Markt.

Although for the umpteenth time, this is intended to get a better grip on the violations in the area. The action is a follow-up of reports related to crime. For example, there are drug dealings and illegal storage zones. According to an earlier report, this is undoubtedly a cause of safety risk.

The municipality is concerned about empty shops and speeding cars. It is also evident that businesses in the neighbourhood are themselves engaged in criminal activities. The installation of security cameras has had little effect in combating the nuisances. Just recently, it was announced that the street would be closed for traffic in the evenings.

Although the raid on Saturday was preventive, several key areas have been examined. For instance, a Ferrari was pulled over because of its too-small license plate. In another scenario, a van was stopped to inspect its contents. People were also monitored in following the anti-corona measures.

Source: Studio040 and omroepbrabant

Translator: Seetha