Multiple car arsons

A car was set alight in Halvemaanstraat in Eindhoven on Friday night.

It burned out completely. This was the fourth car fire in the city in as many days. Last Tuesday night, a car went up in flames on Caspar Netscherstraat.

And on Thursday morning, two cars burned out in the Tongelre district of Doornakkers-West, within ten minutes and a kilometer of each other. In this latest incident, the fire brigade extinguished the fire but couldn’t save the vehicle.

According to emergency services, the car was deliberately set alight. It has to be towed.

Source: Studio040