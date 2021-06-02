Eindhoven might soon ban housing market investors

Eindhoven might soon have more manoeuvrability to ban investors from certain parts of the housing market.

There’s a new law in the making. With it, the Dutch Minister of Internal Affairs, Kasja Ollongren, wants to give municipalities leeway. They must be able to outlaw investors from buying up houses in specific neighbourhoods.

If the law passes, Eindhoven will be able to put an end to such practices from 2022. That means it and other large cities will partly have their way. However, these measures alone won’t be enough to cool the city’s overheated housing market.

Control landlords better

Eindhoven and the four big cities in the Randstad had sent a letter to the cabinet. They wanted them to get better control over landlords. That was at the beginning of the year.

“We can identify the problem locally. We know who we represent. But the current tools are too limited to exert real pressure,” Yasin Torunoglu had said.

He’s Eindhoven’s Housing and Neighbourhoods Councillor. The new law will be the first step towards a healthier housing market.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven