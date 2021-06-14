Art to adorn airport’s canopy

The art on the Eindhoven’s canopy will be a tribute to the talent of Brabant.

Naturally, the intention is to give visitors a great impression and lasting memory of the region. Besides the aesthetic, the gallery will provide passengers with comfort from the weather while walking to and from the aircraft.

“We are proud of the region and the talent it houses. The design of the gallery will display strength and collaboration. From Brabant, we deliver top performance in the fields of innovation, technology and sport. The fact that a regional company EZ Park from Eindhoven, has won the tender adds a special touch,” says airport director Roel Hellemons.

The construction was initially expected to be completed in January 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused delays. Furthermore, it was identified that there was a need for a stronger foundation to realise the plan. Now that the foundation has been laid, activities are ongoing for the gallery to be ready by the beginning of November.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha