Sijbesma is the new chairman of Philips supervisory board

Former DSM top executive Feike Sijbesma will become chairman of the supervisory board of Philips.

Sijbesma, who lives in Eindhoven, was at the helm of chemical company DSM from 2007 to 2020. At Philips, he succeeds Jeroen van der Veer, who held the position of chairman for some twelve years. Before that, Van der Veer was employed at Shell.

Starting last year, Sijbesma was a so-called ‘special envoy’ during the corona crisis. In this function, his main task was to help boost the testing capacity. Earlier, Sijbesma was named the most influential person in the Netherlands by the Volkskrant in 2018.

Sijbesma will take up his new position from May.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta