Police out in force in the city centre

After yesterday’s fierce riots, it seems this was on the agenda for today again.

According to the police, there are various calls on social media to start demonstrations in East Brabant. They are, therefore, out in numbers in Eindhoven’s city centre. The emergency services are also on extra alert after Sunday’s riots, where the situation was entirely out of control.

Mobile police units are present and, groups of young people are being carefully monitored. The police have advised people not to come to the city centre and to stay at home.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven