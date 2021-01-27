Lots of police, no new riots last night

Police were clearly present in many places in the city last night.

There, fortunately, were no more riots. Earlier in the day, there were online rumours. A group was planning to cause chaos again.

They mentioned various places around the city. These the Philips Stadium, WoensXL shopping centre, and Eindhoven City Hall. These places were, therefore, teeming with police officers.

An unusually high number of police cars were also on patrol. As far as is known, it remained quiet everywhere.