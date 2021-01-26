Eindhoven citizens show support for police

After the violent riots that took place in Eindhoven last Sunday, the police received numerous expressions of support from people in the city and its surroundings.

“Easter eggs, cards, drawings, sausage bread, sweets, you name it,” the police informs. “It’s heartwarming for our colleagues. We’re really very happy to see that so many people show their support for the police,” says a spokesperson.

Most of the declarations of support came in at the police station on the Mathildalaan. A couple of friendly parents and their children made a banner for the police.

“What happened yesterday was a huge shock for everyone,” says one of the makers, an Eindhoven native who prefers not to be named. “I myself have a family member who had a long career in the police. I heard from him that he never had to use tear gas during his 25 years of service. Yesterday it was necessary, which shows how serious the situation was.”

‘Good gesture’

And so the Eindhoven native and his friend decided to make a banner together with their child. “We both work in healthcare. The police also stood up for us, when we had a hard time. So, we thought it would be good to show our good gesture back now.”

On their FB page, Eindhoven police mention: A major investigation has been launched into the finding the perpetrators of violence. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure these perpetrators are punished. You can help us with this investigation! Via https://www.politie.nl/algemeen/meldingen-over-rellen.html.

Source: www.studio040.nl en FB Pagina Politie Eindhoven

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives online INBURGERING classes.