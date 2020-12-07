Warning of slippery roads

Temperatures in some parts of the Netherlands are expected to drop to about -2°C tonight.

That’s according to Weerplaza. This means that roads could become slippery due to the freezing of wet road sections. This is the case tonight after a wet day.

The chance of slipperiness is expected to be high in the central and eastern regions of the country. That’s particularly true on bridges and viaducts, where there no salt has been sprinkled. It could be very slippery on Tuesday morning.

Caution is advised while driving late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Source: Omroepbrabant

Translator: Seetha