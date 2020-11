Begging will be banned in certain parts of Eindhoven starting in January.

Although the ban will cover streets, squares, parks, and public gardens, the city council has not specified which ones as yet.

Beggars can be aggressive and intimidating to passers-by, the council says, adding that begging “puts public order at risk”.

Only specific areas of the city will be subject to the ban, which specifically forbids begging that “causes a nuisance”.

Source: Studio040