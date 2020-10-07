Students turn waste into working car

TU/ecomotive is a student team at the University of Technology Eindhoven. They wanted to show that you can reuse rubbish in a useful way. The result is a sporty looking, electric car called Luca.

“With Luca, the sixth car of the TU/ecomotive family, we want to address the problem of trash in the world that keeps growing,” states their website. “We want to show that waste can also be a valuable resource.”

Recycled and recyclable

The students constructed Luca’s chassis of flax and recycled plastic. The bodywork, paint, windows and interior are also made of recycled materials. “Besides the production process, we also want to focus on the other life-cycles of the car,” reads their website.

“The final life cycle will be the recycling of the car. We made the car out of materials that are already recycled. So, you can recycle these materials again.”