Stedelijk College offers bilingual program with extra Dutch lessons

Starting this year, Eindhoven’s Stedelijk College will offer a bilingual education program for foreign students hoping to settle permanently in the Netherlands.

The Bilingual International Program (TIP), developed for HAVO/VWO-level students, will place extra emphasis on Dutch language study.

Bilingual education has been available at the Stedelijk College for some time, with the curriculum taught partly in English and partly in Dutch.

While the TIP will be offered within the regular bilingual curriculum, students will take extra Dutch lessons while other students take classes in their second modern foreign language – French, German, or Spanish.

During the first two years of the program, students will study Dutch for seven hours per week. Normally, students in bilingual education receive four hours of Dutch tuition per week during the first year and three hours per week during the second year.

According to the College, foreign parents want their children to have the opportunity to obtain a Dutch-language diploma while also continuing to develop their English language skills. This prompted the school to develop the new program.

Source: Studio040