Healthy heart lifestyle programme developed

The Nederlandse Hart Netwerk (Dutch Heart Network) and the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) have developed a lifestyle programme.

People with an increased risk of heart diseases can use this programme, via an app, to improve their lifestyle. TU/e scientists will develop the programme further. They’ll use the data provided by the app for this.

TU/e professor and cardiologist, Prof Lukas Dekker, of Catharina Hospital says, “Prevention is the ultimate treatment for many potential cardiovascular patients. The old adage, prevention is better than cure, is very true in this instance.”

About 1,5 million people in the Netherlands live with cardiovascular disease. These diseases are currently the leading cause of death in the country. Risk factors for the development of heart diseases include an unhealthy diet and insufficient exercise.

‘Set own targets’

Research shows that by living a healthy life, you can prevent many of these cardiovascular diseases. Hence the free app. “Each participant sets their own targets,” explains TU/e lecturer and cardiologist, Dr Hareld Kemps of the Maxima Medical Centre.

“If you can walk 100 meters in one day, the programme challenges you to take a single step more every time. The app provides motivational messages and lifestyle challenges. In this way, people are encouraged to get started and above all – to keep going.”

There will be a Samen Gezond | binnen de hartzorg (Healthy Together regarding heart care) online event. It takes place tomorrow (Tuesday 27 October) Participants will share what the programme looks like and what people can do with it.

Live session

After this event, participants can access the programme. People can access it via a website on a smartphone, laptop or tablet. Interested parties can participate must visit www.samengezondhart.nl. The live session begins at 19:00, presumably in Dutch.

The project’s added value is the composition of its participants. The Dutch Heart Network is the driving force behind the programme. General practitioners, ambulance services, and the four regional hospitals make up this network.

Of course, participant input is essential. They must share their experiences in using the programme. How useful is it? What benefits does it have?

Improved cardiac care

Dr Kemps says, “We’ll keep processing this information. We want to achieve an increasingly patient-orientated change in lifestyle programme.” The Dutch Heart Network aims to improve cardiac care in the region.

“The project has enormous potential,” says Dr Dekker. “That’s because scientists from the TU/e have joined. They are studying how we can help people improve their lifestyle.”

Dr Kemps is also enthusiastic about the collaboration. “All the ingredients to make this program successful have now been added. Hopefully, it will have the most important outcome – better health for people in Southeast Brabant.”

Source: Catharina Hospital

Translator: Melinda Walraven