Traffic chaos around Anthony Fokkerweg due to accident

An accident involving only one car on Anthony Fokkerweg yesterday at the beginning of the evening caused major traffic chaos.

In the vicinity of the crematorium, a motorist knocked over a lamppost. It is unclear how this happened. The accident happened around 17:30. It attracted a large number of emergency services including the Fire brigade. Thankfully there was no fire and they did not have to extinguish anything. Just to be on the safe side, the firefighters disconnected the battery from the car.

In connection with the accident, the traffic police completely closed off Anthony Fokkerweg. After some time they opened one of the lanes again. According to a reporter on the spot, the closure caused a major traffic jam.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Edited by: Nicole