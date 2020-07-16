Ivory from elephants, hippos and sperm whales found

In Veldhoven, the police and Dutch Food Safety Authority (NVWA) seized 16 ivory objects during a raid. The objects were offered for sale on the Marktplaats advertising website and were then discovered by agents.

The raid took place weeks ago. The suspect, a man from Veldhoven, has to pay a hefty fine but was not arrested. The ivory objects have been confiscated. These include ivory from the teeth of sperm whales and tusks of elephants and hippos.

Since 2019, the Netherlands has issued a national sales ban on raw ivory such as impacted teeth. According to the police, it’s unclear if the sperm whales teeth are raw or processed ivory. Old ivory, such as classic ivory billiard balls, may be allowed for sale. However, the sale of new ivory has not been allowed for a while.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Shufei