Hotel staff robbed at gunpoint

An armed robber struck at the Blue Collar Hotel in Strijp-S in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1:45, a masked man entered the hotel in the Klokgebouw. He threatened the night porter with a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators were called to the scene. They questioned the victims and witnesses. Although details are sketchy, police are hoping someone saw something.

Can you help catch him?

The perpetrator’s about 1.85 m tall, light-skinned and spoke fluent Dutch. He was wearing a dark coat, black gloves and a balaclava. If anyone saw or heard anything, please contact the police.

Also, do so if you have security camera footage you haven’t shared with the police. You can phone 0900-8844 or Report Crime Anonymously on 0800-7000. You can also tip us the online tip form.

Source: Studio040 and Politie.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven