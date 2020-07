A short but violent fire destroyed two apartments in a flat on Maalakker last Friday.

The fire broke out around 19:00 and quickly took hold. The fire brigade pulled out with three vehicles and ambulances were also called up as a precaution.

There was a lot of smoke at the start of the fire. As a result, the incident was visible in the wider area. The fire brigade extinguished the fire after about half an hour.

Source: Studio040