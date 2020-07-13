Comet Neowise recorded above Nuenen

In the night from Friday to Saturday, photographer Sem van Rijssel managed to photograph the comet Neowise above Nuenen, as reported by Studio040.

The comet was difficult to spot with the naked eye, but luckily the photographer had his camera with him. “With a” simple “camera and a slow shutter speed, the comet was easy to capture,” explains Van Rijssel.

Comet

Also known as Comet C/2020 F3, Neowise was discovered in March this year. At that time, the comet was still weak, but that changed on its journey to the sun. Last weekend, Neowise could even be seen with the naked eye under good conditions, but the use of binoculars or a camera was recommended by Astronomie.nl.

Source: Studio040