Robbers arrested on Eindhoven ring road

On Monday evening, on the Piuslaan in Eindhoven, police arrested two men. The police suspected them of commiting an armed robbery.

The police stopped them in front of a traffic light and arrested them.

The Police believes that the two men perhaps committed an armed robbery in houses in Venlo. Nothing is known yet about the victim. The motive of the perpetrator is still unclear.

Limburg 1 reports that someone was injured in the robbery. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. The police is looking for a third suspect.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta