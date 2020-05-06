Campaign to buy locally should keep Eindhoven financially healthy

The campaign ‘Keep our city strong’ shows how authentic entrepreneurs in the city are coping with the Corona crisis. The campaign is part of a long-term strategy to keep Eindhoven financially healthy.



Two young entrepreneurs started a restaurant in the old Campina factory on Kanaaldijk-Zuid in Eindhoven. Or rather: that was the intention, but the Corona crisis threw a spanner in the works.

Just before the planned opening, the RIVM measures against the spread of the corona virus entered into force. Tim Elfring and Sabine Feron were forced to keep the doors of their brand-new restaurant closed.

“That’s when we switched very quickly”, Elfring says. “You have to keep doing something, and don’t throw in the towel straight away. We came up with the farmbox”. The farmbox is a box of fresh locally grown products that can be used to make three two-person meals. Thanks to that discovery, restaurant PHOOD was able to keep its turnover going. By now, almost two hundred have been sold.

This creative discovery to stay in business will get widespread attention in the coming weeks in the campaign (‘Hou onze Stad Sterk’) to promote to buy locally. The story of Tim and Sabine will be featured on a large number of the total nine hundred posters distributed throughout the city. The campaign is an initiative of the Municipality of Eindhoven and the Bedrijven Investerings (Company Investments) Zone Eindhoven. In addition to posters, videos about entrepreneurs can also be seen on the This is Eindhoven website.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob