Zoo is still fine financially

Thanks to the financial buffer and governmental regulations, the Mierlo’s zoo is still coping during the corona crisis.

The zoo in Mierlo is experiencing strange times as visitors are staying away. The picnic tables and parking lot inside are empty. Fortunately, under the government’s compensation schemes, affected businesses would receive partial reimbursement for the personnel costs.

Chantal Ermers says, “Of course, the hospitality industry usually flourishes around this time of the year, but that’s not currently the case. And the shop isn’t selling anything either. But, the animals have to be fed every day. That simply continues. We, too, have to claim government support.”

Some staff are still working for refurbishments and overdue maintenance tasks. The rest of the tasks are waiting for better times.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei

Editor: Melinda Walraven