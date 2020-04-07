Pastor drives through the city, blessing it

There’s some hope and relief in these difficult times. Churches are closed during the corona crisis, but Eindhoven’s Pastor René Wilmink thought of another way to give the blessing.

He drove past churches on Sunday, blessing them. The plan was actually to do this from a helicopter, but that wasn’t allowed. The 1.5 distance between people couldn’t be guaranteed.

It’s not clear when the churches can open their doors again.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta