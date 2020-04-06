No more flights between Romania and Eindhoven

Airline Wizzair has immediately stopped flights from Romania to Eindhoven until April 18.

The decision follows the new corona measures of the Romanian government.

In recent days, hundreds of labor migrants from Eastern Europe landed at Eindhoven Airport. They often go to pick strawberries and harvest asparagus. Photos of the crowds caused a lot of fuss online.

Flights to Bulgaria, Hungary and the United Kingdom

In the week of April 6 to April 12, airlines WizzAir and Ryanair will keep some destinations in Bulgaria, Hungary and the United Kingdom accessible until further notice. Entry and exit conditions apply, which may differ per country. Eindhoven Airport advises travellers to keep a close eye on their airline’s website.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk