Mess after accident at Karel de Grotelaan intersection

Two cars collided on Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Anna van Engelandstraat with Karel de Grotelaan in Eindhoven.

One of the cars involved wanted to drive onto Karel de Grotelaan and presumably missed the oncoming car.

In the accident, the BMW was mainly damaged on the side, while in the other vehicle the front flew completely off.

As a result of the accident, the debris was spread over the road. Karel de Grotelaan, towards Veldhoven, was closed for some time. No one was injured in the collision.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk