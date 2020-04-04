COVID-19 portal for non-Dutch speakers set up

Across the globe, there are now more than 1,1 million confirmed cases of people who have been infected with this novel strain of the coronavirus. As of today, the numbers in the Netherlands stands at 16,627 confirmed cases and 1,651 deaths.

The Eindhoven Municipality has, therefore, partnered with various institutions. They have set up a special portal. This has been done in an effort to make more information regarding the coronavirus pandemic available to non-Dutch speaking people.

This portal – which is part of the Holland Expat Centre South’s website – provides access to social initiatives, information about the coronavirus, and measures taken to combat its spread. This information is available in a variety of languages. It includes information for students, as well as where to find or give help.

It also has tips on how to stay fit and ways to keep yourself, and your kids, busy. Not only that, but there are also links to an entrepreneur help desk, set up by Brainport, as well as the Council’s Ondernemers Loket (Business Owners Desk).

Council also has info on its site

Fontys Univesity, the Expat Spouse Initiative (ESI), and Eindhoven365 all also form part of this initiative. The City Council is currently looking at how to bring ‘foreign-language’ information about the coronavirus to the attention of this target group even more proactively. The City Council already has a lot of information on its own portal, but it is mainly in Dutch.

The Municipality of Eindhoven, via the Expat Centre, the Eindhoven Univesity of Technology, Brainport Development, and the High Tech Campus Eindhoven all partnered to make this portal a reality.

Source: Eindhoven City Council

Translator: Melinda Walraven