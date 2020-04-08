COVID-19 patient discharged to loud applause

Finally, some good news. Yesterday, Willem van Dinther received a standing ovation. He was discharged from the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven.

He’s one of seven patients who were allowed to go home that day. Van Dinther has been critically ill with COVID-19. He was under intensive care for some two weeks. He’s to now continue his recovery at home.

The staff didn’t want the occasion to go by uncelebrated. Dozens of nurses, therefore, applauded loudly, as he was pushed in a wheelchair through the hospital’s corridors for the last time.

“It was surreal and surprising,” Van Dinther says. “[I’ll be] quarantined at home now, but [that’s] a little nicer.” A nurse called adds, “This is so special. You want to do give him something in return after such a hard time. You want to give him the feeling of victory”.

Sources: OmroepBrabant and Studio040

Translation: Melinda Walraven