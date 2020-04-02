City preacher keeps on preaching

Although the city centre is quiet, Arnol Kox continues riding his electric wheelchair around Eindhoven and preaching.

The city centre’s sight is strange. Spring has arrived. The market would be usually be full. But the centre remains quiet. Nevertheless, Arnol finds it important to continue bringing his word to people.

“Even if I can reach only a few,” he laughs. “There are always people out there wondering how to live without dying.” Kox thinks that only one’s body can die, the mind keeps living.

He is not afraid to be infected with the coronavirus. “I am not saying I cannot contract this virus, but it is all part of the transitory period. So I am not afraid of it.”