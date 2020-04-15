Burnt-out flat’s occupants couldn’t return

On Tuesday night, a fire raged in a flat on De Schakel in Best.

The residents were able to escape in time. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The rest of the block of flats was also evacuated.

The unit where the fire broke out was destroyed. The fire started in the living room. The Fire Brigade arrived in full force. A dog and a cage containing guinea pigs were rescued with the use of an aerial platform.

The flat’s residents weren’t allowed to return home on Wednesday morning.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Bob