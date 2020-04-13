13 young people fined in Eindhoven

Over the past few days, the police fined 13 youngsters in Eindhoven for not keeping the one and a half meter distance. This police has made known via their Twitter channel.

In the same message, the police warned eight youngsters in Son because they did not follow the measure.

Earlier in his press conference, Mayor John Jorritsma indicated that he would strictly enforce the measures in the fight against the coronavirus. He did, however, indicate that fines would only be handed out if the rules were deliberately broken.

The cabinet Monday indicated that the measures would remain in force at least until 28 April.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob