VUE to screen Eurovision Song final

Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest can see the final this spring in Eindhoven’s Vue cinema.

This year, the song festival is on 16 May in Rotterdam. This is because Duncan Laurence, who is Dutch, won the competition last year. This year, the Netherlands will be represented by Jeangu Macrooy.

The final will be broadcasted live by Vue Eindhoven. Besides Eindhoven, the song contest can also be seen in cinemas in Alkmaar, Den Bosch, Hilversum, and Kerkrade.

