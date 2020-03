A car crashed into the back of another car on John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven on Friday evening around 21:30.

According to one bystander, the petrol-free car stood by the side of the road and was being pushed by two men.

Both men were seriously injured in a collision. A trauma doctor was also called up because of their injuries. This doctor provided medical assistance to one of the injured. The doctor was taken to the scene of the accident by helicopter.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Dirk