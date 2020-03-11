Students have Q&A with author

It was a full house on Tuesday evening at the Eindhoven bookstore, Van Piere. This despite the coronavirus warnings.

Boekenweek (Book week) essay author, Özcan Akyol, answered questions from local students. The evening was attended by 200 people. That included Van Maerlant lyceum students.

Akyol is touring the Netherland this week. His essay is entitled Generaal zonder leger – a General without an army. In it, he criticizes the current literary world. He believes modern-day authors contribute too little to society. He also thinks rebellious literature is losing ground.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven