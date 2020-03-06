Stay home if you feel ill, advises Health Dept.

Do not go out if you have a cold, cough, or fever. This is what the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) has advised residents of the province of Noord-Brabant.

The RIVM will start sampling this COVID-19 strain tomorrow. this is to map out the possible spread of this novel strain of the Coronavirus in the province. The source of infection for the majority of patients in the Netherlands is known. Most patients have been in Italy, or have had contact with a confirmed patient.

Of the patients for whom no source is known or is still being investigated, the majority come from Brabant or have a link with this province. The RIVM, therefore, asks residents of North Brabant with a cold, who have a cough or fever, to avoid social contacts as much as possible.

If you have complaints and still want to leave home, try to keep as much distance from others as possible. This will reduce the chance of the virus spreading unnoticed. Only call your GP if your symptoms get worse, reads the RIVM website.

Source: RIVM

Translator: Melinda Walraven