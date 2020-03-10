Speed limit to be reduced to 100km/h

Do you use the highway a lot during the day? Then be warned: From Thursday, 12 March, the day time speed limit on these roads will be reduced to 100 km/h.

This new speed limit will, however, only apply after the more than 4,000 new road signs have been placed/uncovered, says the Rijkswaterstaat (Dutch Department of Public Works). According to the schedule, the new signs will be placed everywhere on Monday, 16 March 2020, at 06:00.

That will make the adjusted speed limit of 100 km/h on all motorways a fact. Motorists using the country’s highway can, however, still mostly drive at 120 or 130 km/h between 19:00 and 06:00.

From 06:00 to 19:00, the speed limit will be 100 km/h, except for the 80 km/h sections and some rush-hour lanes. Road signs beside or above the road indicate the speed limit. Many traffic signs will also have a ‘time window’. This shows the hours within which the lower speed limit applies.

Source: Rijkswaterstaat

