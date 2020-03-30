RIVM update: 30 new infections during the weekend in Eindhoven

Eindhoven now has 143 corona patients. 30 infections were added during the weekend. This is evident from the latest figures from RIVM.

In Geldrop-Mierlo there are 26 infections, 6 more than Friday. 2 corona patients were added in Waalre, which brings the number of total infections to 8. 5 infections have been added in Nuenen, there are now 16 corona patients.

In Best, four infections were added during the weekend; the total now stands at 27 corona patients. Veldhoven now has 28 infections, 6 more than for the weekend. In Son en Breugel 4 infections were added during the weekend, there are now a total of 24 people who have been infected with the virus.

The number of corona infections during the weekend has increased sharply in Valkenswaard. There were 20 infections there on Friday and now there are 36 infections in total.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk