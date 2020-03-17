Radio station letting you choose the music

Every workday between 09:00 and 10:00, people can decide which music OmroepBrabant will play.

The last hour of the Wakker! radio show is completely dedicated to listeners. Given the success of Thuiswerkradio (Work from home radio), the station has decided to continue for the time being. People are asked to send in your requests by calling 0900-2123 0909.

This week, Maarten Kortlever presents the early morning show Wakker! on Omroep Brabant radio. The concept is simple. A whole hour is for the listeners. They determine which music is played.

Can also share stories, photos, initiatives

In the programmes following Wakker!, people also have the opportunity to call with all their stories. Listeners can also send in photos. For example, do you have a great initiative to help others? You can report this on Omroep Brabant’s special Facebook group.

“We will reward that with a nice song,” says Maarten. “In this way, we are trying to be the perfect companion for people in the province in these strange days. You get the best music, and we also keep you up to date with the latest news”.

Source: www.omroep Brabant.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven