Person injured in house fire Saturnusweg

A woman was injured in a fire in a house on Saturnusweg in Eindhoven today.

The fire was probably caused by a fallen candle that set the nearby bench on fire. The fire then spread quickly and the house filled with smoke. According to the fire brigade, the fire was very hot. This is evident, for example, from the lamps that have melted onto the ceiling.

The woman was on the first floor of the house. She was brought down with a ladder from the back of the house. The victim was then taken to hospital by an ambulance.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Dirk